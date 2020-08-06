Visitation set for Millikin student killed in Woodford County crash

According to her obituary, Morgan's concern for others began at an early age.

She made headbands to raise money for the children at St Jude's Hospital for Christmas presents in the memory of a deceased classmate. She rescued a dog that had been hit and abandoned on the road and paid for recovery treatments that saved his life.

She spent three years comforting patients at Luther Oaks nursing home and was enrolled at Millikin University. She would have been a junior this fall.

"Morgan was so much fun," friend Madison Weber said. "She could light up a room with her smile. She was the kindest person you could ever meet."

Her obituary contained one of Morgan's favorite quotes, "Inhale the future, exhale the past."

A memorial fund has been set up at Heartland Bank and donations will be shared to charities near and dear to Morgan's heart.