Volunteers create Black Lives Matter memorial in Chicago with the names of people killed by police

“That was the original thought of it — to create a kind of altar space where like a celebrity dies … I sort of wanted to make that for all these unknown names, people you don’t know,” Regan said. “Part of it is just letting people really feel empowered to grieve, to participate, to do something.”

The project started with Regan, a self-proclaimed “unofficial artist” and activist who has been involved in movements critical of policing and the American prison system since 2002. Regan compiled the names of the deceased using reports like Operation Ghetto Storm that looked at extrajudicial killings of Black people, and databases like The Washington Post’s Fatal Force to find information about deaths from police violence.

He remembers the early days of trying to find cases under headlines of officer-involved shootings. Combing through public records and newspaper articles, Regan said he would try to reconstruct what happened, but not through the lens of law enforcement. Instead, he wanted to tell it through the lens of the deceased, “trying to record the lives, rather than the deaths.”

Regan said there are approximately 1,650 names on the memorial wall so far.