Voters in Chicago suburbs show support at polls for recreational marijuana sales

If the village board does so, it would have to decide on zoning issues such as in what part of the village to allow such a business, how many to allow, hours of operation and other factors.

If approved, the tax revenues could help the village make up some of the projected $1.5 million shortfall in revenue projected due to COVID-19.

Despite the referendum results, some local officials still had not committed one way or the other on the issue. In Elk Grove Village, 63% of voters supported allowing sales. But longtime Mayor Craig Johnson, who helped create the Elk Grove Village Cares addiction treatment program, was noncommittal, having seen the damage addiction can do to local youths.

Johnson noted that neighboring towns with retail pot stores have not had any noticeable problems.

“That sends a loud message to us,” he said of the residents' vote. “We’ve got to take their views into consideration. It’s a changed world.”

One big motivation, he said, is money. Statewide cannabis sales reached $68 million in September and generated more than $100 million in tax revenue.