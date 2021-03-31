Walgreens cancels some appointments for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, leaving people scrambling

A stressful afternoon ensued.

An employee at the Hainesville pharmacy called other stores to see if any of them could give Rangel the Moderna shot that day. Rangel was put on a waitlist at a McHenry store, and provided a list of nearby stores to try.

Rangel spent most of the afternoon driving to different stores and calling them from his car, while his wife called Walgreens’ main customer service number. The person who spoke to his wife, on the main Walgreens number, offered no help, he said.

Finally, Rangel called a Beach Park Walgreens store that said it had a Moderna dose he could have that day. He drove another 40 minutes to that store and received the vaccine.

“It was very frustrating for me,” Rangel said. “I was just running around like a crazy person for half the day stressed out about trying to get the second shot.”

He was eager to get the shot so he could fly in his parents, whom he hasn’t seen since Christmas 2019, for a visit.

“It’s kind of infuriating that this is a known problem and it seems like something that could be easily fixed,” Rangel said.