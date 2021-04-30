Want to teach your dog to talk? This Illinois speech pathologist can show you how.

We talked with Hunger, a Northern Illinois University graduate, before the release of her book to find out more about Stella and Hunger’s developing relationship and how families can form a stronger bond with their furry family member. The following interview has been condensed and edited.

Q: Given the pandemic, your tips could be something fun to engage the whole family. Was that the plan for the release of the book?

A: It’s kind of funny how it ended up working out with the pandemic because now there’s just so many more dog owners in the world, because so many people adopted pets in their home. I think the book will have an even bigger impact now.

What I wanted was to show people what’s possible (in) this whole new era of interspecies communication. Since it came out, people from around the world have started teaching their own dogs; some people have started teaching cats. And I’ve seen people try with some other animals too. It’s so exciting to see this enthusiasm, curiosity and empowerment that people can just try something and see how it goes, and see what they discover.

Q: You and Stella met when she was weaned. Is it easier to teach a young dog tricks versus an older dog?