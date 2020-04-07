Wanted: Tell us how the coronavirus has changed your life

How are you doing?
We're asking because we want to hear from Central Illinois residents, in their own voices, about how they're coping with COVID-19.
We created a Google Voice voicemail for you to call in to share your thoughts — what you're hopeful about, what's a concern, how you're handling this changed world.
Call (314) 329-1587 and tell us.
Be sure to include your name and hometown. We're asking that comments are limited to 30 seconds.
Some may be selected for an upcoming project.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.