Wanted: Tell us how the coronavirus has changed your life

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How are you doing?

We're asking because we want to hear from Central Illinois residents, in their own voices, about how they're coping with COVID-19.

We created a Google Voice voicemail for you to call in to share your thoughts — what you're hopeful about, what's a concern, how you're handling this changed world.

Call ‪‪(314) 329-1587‬ and tell us.

Be sure to include your name and hometown. We're asking that comments are limited to 30 seconds.

Some may be selected for an upcoming project.