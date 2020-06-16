Warmer weather is coming to Central Illinois. Here's the latest projection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s are expected to finish out the week, with showers and thunderstorms moving in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service says temperatures Thursday will be sunny and reach a high of 90 degrees, then increase to a high of 94 degrees and mostly sunny skies Friday. Winds described as "calm" and "light" are expected through the days.

Rain will arrive Friday evening and transition into Saturday, which will have a high of 91 degrees and 40-50% of showers and thunderstorms through the day and overnight, according to the weather service.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will remain on Sunday and continue through Monday, also bringing temperatures back down to the mid-80s.

Keeping Fido cool: Hot weather safety tips for pets

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0