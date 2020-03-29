WATCH: Illinois announces 1,105 new cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois health officials are announcing 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 4,596.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there have been 18 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 65.

The cases exist in 47 of the state's 102 counties. The ages of cases range from younger than 1 to 99 years.

Pritzker has given daily news conferences for over two weeks to provide status updates during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor on Sunday said the state has ramped up testing and can now perform about 4,000 tests per day. He said the state is working to increase its capacity to 10,000 tests per day.

Testing is crucial to understand the spread of the disease and how well interventions are working, he said.

"Ultimately my goal is to reach a large enough testing capacity where we're able to test everyone who needs a test on a regular basis," he said.

Because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases.