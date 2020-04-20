WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker daily press conference on coronavirus numbers; 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 reported

DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering his daily press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including the following 59 additional deaths:
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females over 100
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
A total of 31,508 cases, including 1,349 deaths, have been recorded in 95 counties in Illinois, the state said Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
