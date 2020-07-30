You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, officials say
0 comments
top story

Watch now: 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Thursday announced 1,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been a total of 176,896 cases, including 7,478 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories had reported 41,134 specimens for a total of 2,649,786. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 23 –July 29 is 3.8%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,452 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Champaign County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
  • DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
  • Lake County:1 male 80s
  • Macon County: 1 male 50s
  • Madison County: 1 male 60s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

PHOTOS: Central Illinois face mask selfies

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Pritzker talks about Trump's plans to bring in feds to Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News