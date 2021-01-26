Watch now: 2 more Illinois regions see mitigations scaled back as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline

The state announced Tuesday that it would be adding Hy-Vee pharmacies to its list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, joining Walgreens and Jewel-Osco. The announcement brings the state’s current number of public vaccination sites to 278.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an estimated 3.2 million people are eligible to receive a vaccine under Phase 1B.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news conference Monday that eligible residents may have difficulty obtaining a vaccine in the early phases as the federal government works to ramp up production to meet state demand.

Public health officials also announced Monday that eight cases of a new COVID-19 variant were identified in Cook County. The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in November and spotted in Illinois on Jan. 15. The new variant is believed to be more contagious than the initial COVID-19 strain that originated in China over one year ago.