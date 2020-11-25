Watch now: 2nd Illinois COVID wave shows signs of leveling

SPRINGFIELD – The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois has shown signs of leveling off in recent days, but there has also been a large spike in new unemployment claims amid tighter economic restrictions now in place statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours out of more than 114,000 tests performed, for a single-day case positivity rate of 10 percent.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 10.6 percent, marking the third consecutive day below 11 percent. It had been as high as 13.2 percent in the second wave on Nov. 13.

IDPH also reported an additional 155 deaths since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 11,832. The state has now reported 685,467 cases of the disease since the pandemic began, and laboratories in the state have processed just over 10.1 million specimens.