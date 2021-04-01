Watch now: 3,526 new COVID-19 cases Illinois are one-day high since Feb. 5

On Wednesday, national news outlets including Politico and the New York Times reported that a “mix-up” at the factory of Emergent BioSolutions, which manufactures vaccine for both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, mixed the ingredients of two different vaccines, spoiling up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker said the state’s anticipated shipment for next week is not expected to be affected by the error, but the administration is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moving forward.

The state has reported 351 cases of COVID-19 variations, which are mutations of the original new coronavirus that could prove more contagious or deadly.

The uptick in the general disease spread and hospitalizations for the virus have halted entry into a “bridge” phase to reopening that would have allowed for greater maximum capacities at social events, bars, restaurants and other businesses.

Roughly two weeks after Pritzker announced the bridge phase, the plan is put off indefinitely until hospitalizations and new cases stop increasing, even though more than 70 percent of seniors have received at least their first dose of the vaccine – a prerequisite for entry into the next phase.