Watch now: 3 regions cleared for sports amid lessened COVID-19 restrictions

“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path,” Ezike said. “During the summer, we were on this same path. We know that we must continue to take precautions and be smart about how we relax some of the mitigation measures, which are in place to protect our health and safety.”

Region 4 in the Metro East area near St. Louis was the last region to advance to Tier 2 mitigations effective Friday. Region 8, which includes Kane and DuPage counties west of Chicago, Region 9 in the north suburbs, Region 10 in suburban Cook County and Region 11 in the city of Chicago remain under Tier 2 mitigations.

But if metrics continue, Regions 10 and 11 are on track to advance to Tier 1 on Saturday, where indoor dining is allowed with limited capacity.

Region 1 in northern Illinois, region 2 in north-central Illinois and region 7 in south suburban Chicago are already under Tier 1 mitigations, and thus may allow indoor dining at 25% capacity and bar service only if food is being served.

To move out of tier mitigations, regions must meet certain metrics of case positivity, have staffed intensive care unit bed availability greater than 20% for three consecutive days and sustained decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a seven-day rolling average.