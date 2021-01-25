Watch now: 8 more cases of highly contagious coronavirus variant identified in Illinois

Eight more cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant have been identified in Illinois, state public health officials said Monday.

A total of nine cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, first found in the United Kingdom, have now been confirmed in Illinois. All have been in Cook County, including in the city of Chicago. The initial single case was reported on Jan. 15 in Chicago.

The people who have contracted the coronavirus caused by the variant range in age from 12 to 63.

The state on Monday officially entered its second phase of vaccinations, widening the eligibility to anyone 65 and older and certain “essential” workers, including first responders and teachers. Based on available information, the vaccines in use will still be effective against the strain, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement Monday.