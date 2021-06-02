Watch now: A first-person look at the Illinois legislature's final day

SPRINGFIELD — When House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, entered the Capitol pressroom following the conclusion of the House’s spring legislative session, his wry opening line to a room of exhausted reporters was, “You guys have nothing better to do at 2:45 in the morning?”

The remark was received with laughter, and one reporter followed up in jest, “We got a lot of questions, a lot of them. What could be better than this?”

For most people, it was a holiday. For statehouse reporters, however, it was the most hectic day on the calendar — adjournment day.

Five months of legislative session all culminates with these final hours, where lawmakers race frantically against the clock to vote on a budget and a host of other major issues facing the state.

Frankly, the legislature is a deadline-driven business. However many countless hours go into an issue in the months leading up, it’s often a fast-approaching deadline that spurs lawmakers and key stakeholders to achieve compromise.

As someone in a deadline-driven business myself, I can attest that a looming due date is often what provides the clarity and focus needed to complete a task. Reporters are procrastinators by nature. At least I am.

Legislators are too, apparently.

The state’s $42.3 billion budget bill did not drop until 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Bill language on everything from ethics reform to elections would be filed later that day.

Votes were expected that morning on ethics. The budget was supposed to be wrapped up in the afternoon. But neither would be concluded until early Tuesday.

This leads to one of my general rules when covering the Illinois General Assembly: expect the unexpected and prepare for best-laid plans to be thrown out the window on a whim.

I walked into the Capitol shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

My first destination was the second floor, where Senate Republicans held a press conference after the body's Executive Appointments Committee met without taking a vote on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's nominees to the Prison Review Board.

Compared to the big issues of the day, this was relatively minor. But, it was a good chance to chat with some lawmakers ahead of the busy day.

My next stop, and where I would spend much of the day, was the pressroom, a brick-laid room tucked away in the basement of the Capitol building.

After saying "hello" to some of my fellow reporters (the comradery among the statehouse press corps is and always has been strong), I nestled into my little cranny.

I brought two laptops, both my work and my personal, allowing me to watch floor and committee action in the House and Senate at the same time, if necessary.

With the House and Senate each taking lengthy private caucus meetings throughout the day, I tried to sink my teeth into some of the bills that just dropped.

Most were hundreds of pages long, making it impossible to get a complete grasp but just enough to understand the main points of the legislation.

I started writing, figuring (correctly, as it turned out) it would benefit me as my deadline approached later in the day.

I was settled in for what I knew would be a long day.

And I was mostly prepared, having brought enough $1 bills and quarters to cover a few trips to the vending machine if in need of a caffeine rush.

And luckily for us reporters who forgot to bring food, Lee Milner, the photographer for the Illinois Times and a longtime statehouse fixture, kept us nourished by supplying some Domino's Pizza, KFC and materials to make sandwiches to the pressroom.

That came in clutch as lawmakers continued to delay votes into the late evening. The budget debate started around 11:30 p.m. in the House and received a vote in the Senate just after 2 a.m.

Votes on ethics and elections also went late into the evening. And looming behind closed doors was the prospect of a major energy bill.

These predictable delays altered our coverage. Instead of writing about the passing of a budget, ethics reform and the moving of the 2022 primary election from March to June, I was simply explaining what was in each bill.

Again, plans can never be etched in stone when covering the legislature.

Once past midnight, I crossed the hall and went to the pressroom used by television and radio outlets. Two of my colleagues appeared to be asleep. I couldn't blame them.

The vending machine outside the pressroom malfunctioned too, meaning no more bursts of caffeine to keep us awake.

By the time the House adjourned and we were gathered for Welch's end-of-session press conference, everyone was ready for a nap.

After nearly 18 hours, I walked out of the Capitol at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There's no place I'd rather be on May 31 (or May 32, as the joke goes). Though most other nights, I think my bed would win out.

