Watch now: Area around state Capitol quiet as Springfield prepares for 'armed protests'

The area around the Illinois State Capitol was relatively quiet Saturday as state and local law enforcement and members of the Illinois National Guard prepared for "armed protests" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Earlier this week, the FBI issued an intelligence bulletin warning of "armed protests" being planned at all 50 state capitols.

It comes just over a week after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory and resulting in the deaths of five people and significant damage to federal property.

A "Save Our State" protest rally was scheduled for the state Capitol at noon Saturday. Just after that time, two protesters were in front of the Capitol. They were outnumbered by 10 members of the news media.

Emily Cahill, one of the organizers, said they have protested outside the state Capitol every Saturday since the election. Attendance typically ranges from a few dozen to a few hundred.

But, Cahill, a Plainfield resident and Trump supporter, said she told folks that typically attend to stay away Saturday.