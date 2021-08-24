Watch now: Bloomington Gold car show returns; 15,000 people projected

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Gold car show is returning to Bloomington-Normal next year, it was announced Tuesday.

Officials said the 50th anniversary event will be held at Illinois State University.

"Welcome home, Bloomington Gold. We so excited you're going to be here," Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Crystal Howard at a press conference.

As many as 15,000 visitors are projected at show scheduled in June.

The event, which has been billed as the world's largest Corvette show, started as the Bloomington Corvette Corral in 1972, with 125 Corvettes and 30 vendors. As many as 60,000 attended by 1994.

It also has been held in Springfield, St. Charles, Champaign and Indianapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

