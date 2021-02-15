Watch now: Brutal cold grips Illinois in deep freeze. When will it stop?

The snow "sometimes affects my vision, sometimes makes it harder to see,” Zakalin said as he and Zoey stood on the snow-drifted lawn of the McLean County Museum of History.

“But it’s more of an issue for (Zoey.) She gets a little turned around so I get a little turned around,” Zakalin said. “The snow – it definitely doesn’t help either of us.”

When will it end?

Despite frigid temperatures, demand for fried chicken was high at Bloomington's Pop Up Chicken Shop Monday.

Around 1:30, Chris Bradley told The Pantagraph that all staff would be "walking out the door in 30 minutes," as he and co-owner Aaron Francis decided to close early due to weather. Normally open until 4 p.m., the restaurant closed at 2 p.m. so employees could get home before more inclement weather set in.

The staffers "love it — it's greatly appreciated," Bradley said. "There's definitely a positive response."

A veteran food service worker throughout the area, Bradley said the employee-first philosophy is deliberate.

"I have worked for other employers that really were concerned more about the dollar than the employee," he said. "I don't want to be like that."