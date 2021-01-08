Watch now: Capitol riot condemned at Bloomington-Normal vigil

BLOOMINGTON — Mollie Ward told a crowd outside the Law and Justice Center in Bloomington that her 16-year-old son asked her Wednesday night at the dinner table “When did people think this was OK?” in regards to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Ward, a Bloomington City Council alderwoman and a member of the group Not In Our Town, said she found herself not having an answer for her son, as she was the final speaker Thursday night at a pro-democracy vigil condemning the actions at the Capitol.
“I realized as I was talking to him that in reality — I’ve heard this phrase and we heard it over and over tonight — ‘This is what democracy looks like.’ Well, I’m here to tell you in a democratic society, people shouldn’t have to take to the streets. That’s not what democracy looks like and what we saw yesterday, most precisely was not what democracy looks like,” Ward said. "It was an embarrassment. It was a disgrace. It was a shame, but it wasn’t new because I actually questioned whether our country has ever seen truly what democracy looks like.”
A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol Wednesday to disrupt Congress’ counting of the Electoral College votes confirming president-elect Joe Biden as the November election winner. The riot resulted in four deaths and at least 68 arrests, according to Washington, D.C., police.
On Thursday, eight people spoke in front of about 50 people at the vigil. The event was hosted by Grounded BloNo, an organization that delivers food from local food pantries to the community’s elderly, those more susceptible to COVID-19, and to self-isolating families throughout the pandemic.
Grounded BloNo Director Derek Lough began the event saying he is “exhausted” of Trump’s administration, labeling it fascist.
“You’re here tonight because you want to reconcile that cognitive dissonance, that anger, that pain from yesterday,” Lough said.
Willie Halbert, who is running for Ward 3 Bloomington city council, expressed anger between the disparities of the Capitol police’s lack of preparation for Wednesday’s riot against the police’s preparation for Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.
“As I listened to the news, I heard the authorities say they were overwhelmed by what they saw. They were not prepared. My question is, how can that be?” Halbert said.
January 8, 2021
She continued, “In June, you all remember June when Black Lives Matter protested and they marched, they had the National Guard, they had so many police officers, they had so many people there, and they were simply sharing their views and their perspective. They weren’t storming through the Capitol.”
Other speakers highlighting democracy included retired McLean County Circuit Judge John Freese, Elizabeth Johnston of the McLean County Board, Cecilia Long of the McLean County Democratic Socialists of America, and Jackie Gunderson, a Bloomington mayoral candidate.
The event was held shortly before Trump acknowledged Biden’s victory in a Twitter message on Thursday. Lawmakers from both parties have condemned the riots in Washington and called for a peaceful transition.
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told the crowd Thursday that said she wasn’t surprised about the actions at the Capitol on Wednesday.
“As the president of the NAACP, the oldest Black civil rights organization, it has been in this community for over 102 years,” Foster said. “It’s been around for that long because the need has been there. Not because of yesterday. But because of yesterday, we’ve got to keep going, folks.”