Watch now: Castle Theater requires COVID vaccine or negative test for shows

BLOOMINGTON — Concertgoers will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to see shows at the Castle Theater, the venue has announced.

Effective now through the end of September, all guests will be asked to show they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have performed a test — and had a negative result — within 72 hours.

Photocopies and digital copies are acceptable. A state-issued ID will also be required at the door.

Rory O’Connor, general manager at the theater, said this policy change is primarily artist-driven as they’ve had two in the last week demand these precautions for shows.

This announcement comes a week after Jason Isbell, who is scheduled to play at the Corn Crib this weekend, said he will require fans to be vaccinated or test negative to attend any of his concerts.

According to a Facebook post from the Castle Theater, all guests will also be asked to “consider wearing a mask unless actively drinking” even if they are vaccinated. Some shows may have additional requirements requested by the artists.

O’Connor said all the venues “in our ecosystem” from several surrounding Midwest cities are making these changes, too, as an effort to keep staff, artists and patrons safer.

“These policies are not political statements nor are they perfect,” the post said. “They are simply the best we have right now as we attempt to protect everyone coming through our doors and keep live music alive.”

After more than a year being shut down, O’Connor called this “another roadblock,” but said they are trying to be proactive. He is hopeful “once we get past this wave, maybe we can get back to normal policies.”

The first show under this policy will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when Tab Benoit takes the Castle stage.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

