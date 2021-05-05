Watch now: Chicago Auto Show will return in July, the city’s first major exposition since pandemic began

The downsized version will be cut to five days, from 10 days, and shifted to the West Hall, with half the normal indoor exhibition space at about 470,000 square feet. The show will also use about 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Ford has committed to using some of the outdoor space to exhibit its new Bronco, Bronco Sport and all-electric Mustang Mach E-SUV, Sloan said.

The Camp Jeep and Ram Truck test tracks will be indoors, as in past years.

The show is planning a nightly street fest along Indiana Avenue with food vendors and entertainment.

Advance and same-day tickets will only be sold online. Attendees will need to wear masks and fill out a medical questionnaire before entering. Sloan said proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will not be required.

Tickets will cost $13 per day for adults, the same price as last year. The fee for automakers to participate has been reduced, Sloan said.

Last spring, an idled McCormick Place was converted to an alternate medical care facility to handle overflow COVID-19 patients if area hospitals became too crowded. But the facility went largely unused and began to wind down operations in May.