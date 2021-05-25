Watch now: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils long-awaited civilian police oversight plan

Those talks broke down in 2020, and the mayor has been trying to craft her own ordinance since then.

The one she delivered Monday is weaker than what Lightfoot backed as a mayoral candidate, when she voiced support for a proposal by the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability that would give an elected civilian board power to enact Police Department policy. But in many ways, her proposal mirrors the one from GAPA.

The mayor’s plan would create a temporary oversight board, which she would pick.

Elected three-person panels in each of the city’s 22 police districts would then nominate people to the seven-person commission, but the mayor would have final say on its makeup.

The police superintendent would be chosen via a process “not unlike what’s being used now,” Lightfoot said, with the commission presenting three candidates to the mayor, who ultimately would get to pick a finalist for aldermen to consider.

The mayor also would select the heads of the Police Board and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, she said.