Watch now: Chicago police release surveillance video of SUV believed used in 14-year-old’s killing

Chicago police have released surveillance footage of an SUV believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the West Chatham neighborhood earlier this month, in an attack that also left two other teens wounded.

Two 16-year-old boys were wounded in the shooting in the 300 block of West 83rd Street about 5 p.m., March 3, according to police. A 14-year-old, Bryshawn Robinson, shot in the back, showed up at the same hospital the boys were taken to and later died, authorities said.

Police Monday released footage of a red Dodge Durango without a front license plate that investigators believe was used in the shooting. The video shows the SUV has tinted windows and a sunroof. The video does not appear to show the point at which people in the Dodge fired on the car Bryshawn had been riding in.

All the wounded teens had been in the same vehicle, a blue Nissan Altima, which police said had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the 400 block of West 80th Street.

Someone in the Altima traded gunfire with people who attacked the teens, witnesses told police. Police said at the time it was believed the shooter or shooters were in a red Dodge Durango. Witnesses told “police that the vehicles were shooting at each other,” police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli wrote in an email.