Watch now: COVID-19-related death toll passes 4,000 on second-highest testing day

SPRINGFIELD – The state reported another 130 COVID-19-related deaths in 17 counties Friday as the virus-related death toll surpassed 4,000.

There are now 90,369 confirmed cases of the virus in the state among 538,602 people tested. The cases have resulted in 4,058 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, there were 2,432 more positive cases confirmed among 26,565 tests completed. That made for a 9.2 percent positivity rate, which continues to trend downward.

“Overall, the positivity rate can be an indication of how widespread COVID-19 infections are among our population,” Pritzker said. “We all want the positivity rate to come down, which would indicate a declining number of people getting sick from the virus. The great news is that the positivity rate in Illinois is coming down.”

Pritzker said all four regions of his Restore Illinois plan for reopening the state’s economy have rolling positivity rates lower than 20 percent, which is necessary to move a region to the next phase of the plan.