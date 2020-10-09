Watch now: COVID mitigations lifted in Metro East; hospitalizations rise

Gov. JB Pritzker credited the state’s aggressive testing program for helping public officials monitor the spread of the disease.

“All of this takes place in a landscape where Illinois is continuously increasing our ability to test for and monitor this virus: we are now pushing an average of nearly 60,000 tests a day – and we surpassed 6 million tests to date,” he said in a statement. “There is testing available to you if you need it. If you were potentially in contact with a COVID-19 case, if you’re feeling unwell, or if you just want to check in, you are able to get a test at no cost.”

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide over the previous 24 hours out of 71,599 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.9 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Oct. 2-8 stood at 3.8 percent, marking a fifth straight day of increases.

Hospitalizations for the virus continue to push heights not seen since June. As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 – the first time that metric exceeded 1,800 since June 18. Of those, 395 patients were in intensive care units – a number reached only once since June 29 – and 153 of those patients were on ventilators.