Watch now: Dangerous cold grips Illinois in deep freeze. When will it stop?

Monday’s winter weather event forced many people working and living in Downtown Bloomington to adapt their routines to the blistering cold and whipping winds.

Cory Nelson, who tattoos at Exquisite Piercing and Tattoo, said if it wasn’t for an afternoon appointment he wouldn’t have manned the shop under the conditions.

“When it’s this bad I don’t usually open,” Nelson said as he was removing snow from the sidewalk. “But I’ve got one session, it’s her 18th birthday and it’s her first tattoo.”

Nelson said he was hoping his only client for the day would arrive safely, adding that he empathized with anyone trying to staying warm.

“I can get used to this, but you know, for other people it’s not that easy,” Nelson said.

For George Zakalin, the drop in temperature Monday was tolerable, but the reduction of visibility was not ideal. Zakalin, who suffers from a loss of vision in both his eyes, walks to work at Heritage Plaza, 115 W. Jefferson St., every morning with help from his guide dog, Zoey.

The snow "sometimes affects my vision, sometimes makes it harder to see,” Zakalin said as he and Zoey stood on the snow-drifted lawn of the McLean County Museum of History.