Watch now: Dangerous cold grips Illinois in deep freeze. When will it stop?

BLOOMINGTON — When it gets this frigid, construction worker Eric Smith changes boots after lunch and doubles up on gloves. Still, there's only so much that can be done.
“It’s freezing. My beard freezes up in a matter of seconds,” Smith said. “It’s so cold I thought my coffee was gonna freeze this morning.”
Bloomington-Normal plunged into dangerously low temperatures as a wintry blast blanketed a sprawling section of the U.S. for another day Monday. An estimated 150 million Americans were under some kind of advisory.
A mix of snow and sleet triggered warnings from the Pacific Northwest through the Mid-Atlantic and the severe cold snap sent temperatures dropping to single digits as far south San Antonio. In Minnesota, the Hibbing/Chisholm weather station registered minus 38 degrees Fahrenheit, while Sioux Falls, South Dakota, dropped to minus 26 Fahrenheit, both records.
Warming centers opened in Chicago, where up to 12 inches of snow was expected Tuesday. That followed brutal cold on Sunday, when O'Hare International Airport registered a high of just 4 degrees, a new record for the lowest high temp for a Feb. 14. The previous one was in 1943, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
On Monday, more than 220 flights to O'Hare and Chicago Midway International Airport had been cancelled.
Flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth out of Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, as well as ones to the Detroit airport, also were delayed on Tuesday.
Illinois State University, Heartland Community College and Illinois Wesleyan University also canceled classes.
Monday’s winter weather event forced many people working and living in Downtown Bloomington to adapt their routines to the blistering cold and whipping winds.
Cory Nelson, who tattoos at Exquisite Piercing and Tattoo, said if it wasn’t for an afternoon appointment he wouldn’t have manned the shop under the conditions.
“When it’s this bad I don’t usually open,” Nelson said as he was removing snow from the sidewalk. “But I’ve got one session, it’s her 18th birthday and it’s her first tattoo.”
Nelson said he was hoping his only client for the day would arrive safely, adding that he empathized with anyone trying to staying warm.
“I can get used to this, but you know, for other people it’s not that easy,” Nelson said.
For George Zakalin, the drop in temperature Monday was tolerable, but the reduction of visibility was not ideal. Zakalin, who suffers from a loss of vision in both his eyes, walks to work at Heritage Plaza, 115 W. Jefferson St., every morning with help from his guide dog, Zoey.
The snow "sometimes affects my vision, sometimes makes it harder to see,” Zakalin said as he and Zoey stood on the snow-drifted lawn of the McLean County Museum of History.
“But it’s more of an issue for (Zoey.) She gets a little turned around so I get a little turned around,” Zakalin said. “The snow – it definitely doesn’t help either of us.”
Despite frigid temperatures, demand for fried chicken was high at Bloomington's Pop Up Chicken Shop Monday.
Around 1:30, Chris Bradley told The Pantagraph that all staff would be "walking out the door in 30 minutes," as he and co-owner Aaron Francis decided to close early due to weather. Normally open until 4 p.m., the restaurant closed at 2 p.m. so employees could get home before more inclement weather set in.
The staffers "love it — it's greatly appreciated," Bradley said. "There's definitely a positive response."
A veteran food service worker throughout the area, Bradley said the employee-first philosophy is deliberate.
"I have worked for other employers that really were concerned more about the dollar than the employee," he said. "I don't want to be like that."
The Illinois Department of Transportation dispatched more than 1,800 trucks and pieces of equipment to treat roadways. The agency in a statement urged people to stay indoors if possible.
"Until recently, you didn't get a lot of snow, just small amounts here and there, but this storm will be your next biggest storm," said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "It may even top the one that you had (at the beginning of January)."
Through Feb. 12, about 9.4 inches of snow has accumulated this season in Decatur, according to the National Weather Service.
The vast majority of that, eight inches, fell during an early January storm.
No measurable snow was recorded in November or December, which between the two typically average about five inches.
Decatur averages about 12.2 inches of snow through mid-February. The expected accumulation from this latest storm will likely surpass that for the season.
Also coming late this season were frigid temperatures.
Temperatures are about 12 degrees below so far in February after being between three to five degrees above normal in December and January.
The good news is that the bitter cold will not be around much longer. Highs next week are expected to reach the low- to mid-40s.
"Much of next week looks like we're going to be near or trending above normal temperatures and breaking out of this Arctic air mass," Huettl said. "And transition time is during this weekend."
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, when a low of 2 below zero is forecast overnight. Conditions are expected to improve later in the week, with a high of 21 degrees forecast. Total snowfall is expected to total about 8 inches in Bloomington-Normal, said Alex Erwin, of the weather service.