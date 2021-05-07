Watch now: Electric vehicle maker to build buses, trucks in Joliet

The Lion Electric Co., a Canadian EV truck manufacturer, plans to build a $70 million factory in Joliet to produce up to 20,000 electric trucks and buses a year and create at least 745 jobs over the next three years.

Construction of the 900,000-square-foot plant will ramp up in the second half of the year, building what Lion says will be the largest medium- and heavy-duty EV truck manufacturing facility in the country.

Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

“Lion’s historic investment to bring its largest production facility to Illinois represents not only a win for our communities, but a strong step forward in our work to expand clean energy alternatives and the jobs they bring to our communities,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release Friday.

This story will be updated.

