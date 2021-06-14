Watch now: Evacuations ordered as chemical fire visible on weather radar burns in Rockton

An evacuation order was in place Monday in a northern Illinois near Rockford because of a chemical fire large enough to be picked up by weather radar, officials said.

Residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of at Chemtool Inc., 1165 Prairie Hill Road, in Rockton, have been ordered to evacuate and go to Stephan Mack Middle School, Rockton Police said through a Nixle alert. Rockton is north of Rockford, close to the Illinois-Wisconsin border and west of Interstate 90.

According to the alert, the fire has been rated as severe, posing a significant threat to life or property.

The fire was large enough to be picked up on weather radar, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office. A passenger on a flight from Madison, Wisconsin, to Chicago, Michael Leto, spotted the fire from the air and took a picture a little before 9:10 a.m., he said.

Crews from the Rockton Fire Protection District and the Rockton Police Department, along with other areas fire departments, were at the scene. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency had been notified of the fire, but did not immediately have details.

The company’s website says that “The core competency for Chemtool Incorporated is manufacturing fluids, lubricants and grease worldwide.” The company has its headquarters in Rockton, with production facilities there, in California and in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. The company also has labs in Rockton and Crystal Lake. The company, now owned by a Berkshire Hathaway company after being founded as an independent company, was founded in 1963 and moved its headquarters to Rockton in 2008.

