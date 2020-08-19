Watch now: FDA approves U. of I.’s ‘potentially game-changing’ COVID-19 saliva test as state records 2,295 new cases and stares down ‘troubling trends’ in some regions

A saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by the University of Illinois has received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, creating the potential for widespread use of a test experts say is faster, cheaper and simpler.
“This has potentially game-changing implications for our statewide testing complex as well as for testing on a national level, particularly for our high-risk communities and settings,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at the news conference Wednesday where he characterized the announcement as “some of the best news that we’ve had since this pandemic began.”
Illinois was one of many states that struggled in the spring to ramp up its testing capacity, amid a nationwide shortage of the materials needed to conduct testing. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday said the state had for the first time surpassed 50,000 tests conducted during a 24-hour period, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to nearly 3.5 million.
Watch now: Illinois lab approved for ‘game changer’ COVID-19 test, but timeline for widespread use is unknown
As the state’s rolling COVID-19 test positivity rate increased again Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and representatives of the University of Illinois announced a testing breakthrough which they said could eventually allow for greater suppression of new cases of the virus.
Along with the increased testing came the highest daily statewide case tally since May 24: 2,295 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The state a day earlier ordered tighter restrictions on bars and restaurants in the Metro East region outside St. Louis, and Pritzker on Wednesday said “troubling trends” are being seen in the region that includes Kankakee and Will counties, as well as the southern Illinois region. In fact, most of the state’s 11 regions as defined in Pritzker’s reopening plan have seen increasing test positivity rates.
Increased testing is seen as one of the keys to corralling the virus, and the saliva test developed by U. of I. “produces rapid results at costs that allow and permit large-scale surveillance testing,” University of Illinois System President Timothy Killeen said Wednesday.
“That combination is a key to curbing the virus, allowing isolation early enough to limit the spread of infection, and it also identifies and isolates people with asymptomatic cases who would otherwise spread the virus unknowingly,” Killeen said.
U. of I. researchers developed the saliva test, which is less invasive than the nasal swabs that have been the most prevalent testing method so far, for use on its campuses by students and faculty who are returning for in-person instruction. The FDA’s approval means the university will be able to “turbocharge these efforts to expand the reach” of the saliva-based testing, Killeen said.
State officials are already working on making the test available on more public university campuses, and are exploring the testing method for K-12 schools and long-term care facilities, Pritzker said.
In addition to working with the state to make the testing more widely available in Illinois, the university has created a unit “that is working to take the technology nationwide,” Killeen said.
However, a timeline for scaling up testing to the levels state and university officials said they envisioned wasn’t defined.
Saliva-based testing often limits the exposure of health care workers performing the test and can be easier physically on patients, Dr. Elizabeth McNally, director of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Center for Genetic Medicine, said earlier this year.
“Nasal swabbing is an uncomfortable process for patients and can be associated with risk for the health care worker who is doing the swabbing,” McNally told the Tribune in April. “Another option like saliva makes it potentially easier and safer.”
Health experts also praise saliva tests for often requiring fewer testing materials -- including chemical reagents, swabs and personal protective equipment -- which have been in short supply amid the pandemic.
Dr. Martin Burke, an associate dean for research at the (U. of I.) Carle Illinois College of Medicine, said he was given the task in March of creating a team to “try to stand up and strategically deploy scalable COVID-19 testing.”
“The standard process is too slow. It’s too expensive, and it has too many supply chain bottlenecks in order to be able to do fast and frequent testing on scale,” Burke said.
Scientifically, there’s increasing evidence that “this is the medium that matters,” Burke said of saliva-based testing.
“We spread COVID-19 through saliva droplets, primarily, so you’re testing the exact medium in which that infectiousness is likely to occur,” Burke said. “It’s also much easier to collect, it requires less PPE, doesn’t necessarily require direct engagement with the health care worker and as we’ve shown, the process can be done very fast.”
In many cases, the results are available within three to six hours, while other tests continue to have lags of days, or more than a week in some cases, before results are available.
The FDA has previously granted approval to other saliva-based tests. The green light for the U. of I. test came after a “bridging study” that found it performs at least as well as a similar test developed by Yale University. The FDA granted emergency-use authorization for Yale’s test on Saturday, and the U. of I. test was placed under the same umbrella.
Yale researchers partnered with the National Basketball Association, whose players and staff have routinely taken the saliva test before and during isolation in the NBA bubble in Florida, as part of a COVID-19 testing study.
“Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, referencing the Yale saliva test.
The Illinois-developed test is “different enough that it has unique features that make it very well-suited for scalability,” Burke said, adding that the test’s cost is about $10 apiece, “which is a substantial reduction in cost relative to currently what’s being utilized.”
The FDA granted emergency-use authorization to Rutgers University researchers in April for their saliva-based test, which was the first one to receive federal approval.
Illinois daily case numbers have approached late May levels several times in recent weeks after remaining fairly consistently below 1,000 in parts of June and early July.
In late May, the state was reporting roughly half the number of tests being conducted during a 24-hour period -- 25,674 tests -- compared with the 50,299 tests reported Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day statewide average positivity rate was 4.4%, up from 3.9% two weeks earlier and 2.9% on July 18.
The state Department of Public Health on Wednesday also announced 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 7,806. There have been 211,889 known cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the course of the pandemic.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday she’s concerned people have “grown numb” to the numbers.
“We need to remember that they’re not just numbers. These are people,” Ezike said. “These are loved ones who were so sick that they were hospitalized in the intensive care unit and unfortunately, succumbed.”
The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.