Watch now: For Central Illinois veterans, Afghanistan images rekindle memories

BLOOMINGTON — Lynn Shindel said he's seen this before.

"It's how the Vietnam War ended: We left those people behind," he said. "This is a second Vietnam."

Images of the Taliban taking over areas of Afghanistan rekindled emotions for Central Illinois military members, some of whom fought to bring stability to the nation. The country has fallen into chaos following the removal of U.S. forces ordered by President Joe Biden. American forces have spent 20 years at war.

An enlistee in 1967, Shindel, of rural Bloomington, went on three tours of duty in Vietnam. Decades later, the emotions are still there.

"I feel about what I felt when we left Vietnam: It was a big letdown," he said. "You would think that after we were there 16 years or so, something like that, you would think people be able to defend themselves."

Terrence Jones, who served from 2007 to 2017 in the U.S. Army, said leftover military equipment will likely make things more dangerous for troops that get deployed to the area in the future.

"So we gave up ground to turn around and then have to fight to get it all back," he said. "So now what we've got is billions in abandoned, drones, military equipment, machine guns that eventually, we're gonna have to go back and fight the Taliban again, anyway."

Jones, who grew up in Fairbury, Illinois, is proud of his service: His 10 years represent an achievement of goals he set early on, after being inspired by his grandfather, an Army Ranger in World War II. Still, he said, there's a bitterness to the way things ended in Afghanistan, given that service.

"It’s a slap in the face for people who sacrificed time away from their families," he said. "For us to put that time and devotion in there and then just out of nowhere, pull out and give up — that’s a huge slap in the face."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Charlton, who spent four years in the U.S. Army including a six-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2003-04, said Biden pulling Americans out was the smart choice.

“Twenty years into it where he’s taking it over, you have to decide if you can put something in place that will be stable, otherwise you have to get out,” he said. “The fact that Afghanistan collapsed within weeks of us pulling out is just additional evidence that there’s nothing we could have done to make them stable and independent.

Charlton was an air defense platoon leader during his deployment and said while the Taliban assuming control now is a worst case scenario, “they were always there in the shadows and people’s lives were always at risk.”

Now a marketing professor at Illinois State University, he said watching the Taliban take over from afar makes him emotional, but he hopes this gives Americans some humility.

“I just want to see more humility from Americans and just recognize that bullets can’t solve every problem. Some problems are very complex,” he said, adding that he often felt helpless seeing people who needed medical care or school supplies but “all you have is bullets.”

Looking forward, Charlton said he hopes the Taliban will crumble, reform or compromise, and the Afghan people will have peace.

“There’s a lot of possibilities. But it’s hard for someone in the western world to fathom the evil that’s possible out there. It could be really bad,” he said. Under Taliban rule, “Nobody’s going to have any rights, and with women, the most likely scenario is women will be treated like property. I’ve never seen any other indication from the Taliban other than that."

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who flew missions in Afghanistan for the U.S. Air Force, in a statement said: "I’ve said countless times that withdrawing our troops emboldens our enemies and puts our allies in grave danger. And yet, both President Trump and President Biden made their announcements anyway — broadcasting to our enemies that we were leaving and telling our allies around the world that we had given up."

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in a statement Monday said "the evacuation of the United States Embassy in Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government into the hands of the Taliban is deeply disappointing but predictable given the Biden administration's approach."

“For months, the White House and President Biden have ignored the warnings about the situation in Afghanistan by many in Congress and the defense communities. Despite the warnings, the Administration pushed ahead with an ill-advised, poorly planned, and needlessly rapid complete drawdown of America’s presence in Afghanistan in an attempt to seek a political victory before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," he said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.