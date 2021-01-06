Watch now: Former Bloomington resident in D.C.: 'We’ve kind of been bracing ourselves'

WASHINGTON — Former Bloomington resident Dru Sefton has lived in Washington, D.C., for about 20 years and is accustomed to protests in the nation's capitol. Ahead of Wednesday's joint session of Congress, barricades went up, but things got quickly out of control.
“It’s crazy to think that 2 miles from here is history in the making — Americans storming the Capitol," she said.
The chaotic scene unfolded as demonstrators flooded the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on social media Wednesday said that he's "disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol."
"This violence is abhorrent and is nothing like what the founders envisioned for this nation. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock of our democracy. It is sacred and must be protected," he said.
Sefton, a former Pantagraph staff member, said: “When you get a crowd that big and that angry, that doesn’t do much.”
She said, “Here in D.C we’ve kind of been bracing ourselves.” Although she is a couple miles from the Capitol, some protesters are staying at hotels near her. The mayor issued a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
Sefton said Washington is a wonderful and eclectic city in which to live but “at times like this it can be very intimidating.”
Photos: Scenes from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday
