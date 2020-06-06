Watch now: From Illinois and around world, voices call for justice in George Floyd death

"It could have been me. It could have been my brother, my father, any of my friends who are black," said Erik Carlos of Fayetteville. "It was a heavy hit, especially knowing that George Floyd was born near my hometown. It made me feel very vulnerable at first."

Two autopsies have found Floyd's death to be a homicide. Criminal charges have been brought against the officers.

Protesters and their supporters in public office say they are determined to turn the extraordinary outpouring of anger and grief into change, notably in regard to policing policies.

One of the Washington protesters, Pamela Reynolds, said she was seeking greater accountability for police.

"The laws are protecting them so I need to see to change with the laws and then that way they can actually get convicted because a charge is not a conviction," said the 37-year-old African American teacher.

Among the changes she's seeking is a federal ban on police chokeholds and a requirement for police to wear body cameras.

A call for police reforms

Some tangible steps have already been taken.