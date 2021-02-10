Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include people with preexisting health conditions

People younger than 65 who have preexisting health conditions will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot beginning Feb. 25 under the current phase of the state’s vaccination effort, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Wednesday.
The move comes as the state continues to struggle to quickly vaccinate the roughly 3.2 million residents 65 and older and front-line essential workers who are already eligible under phase 1b of the vaccine distribution plan.
The state said it is following guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in opening up vaccination to people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, heart conditions, compromised immune systems due to organ transplants, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.
The expansion includes people 16 and older who weren’t previously eligible under other categories.
The Pritzker administration said the expansion is possible due to increased federal vaccine shipments to the state under the Biden administration and because Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is on track for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as the end of the month.
The White House also is planning to expand a vaccination program in the coming weeks through health centers in communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Pritzker announced the expansion after touring an Adams County vaccination site in Quincy on Wednesday.
“Many of these people may already be eligible because they’re 65 and over or they’re in a covered profession, but those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities have an elevated risk of serious complications or even death if they contract COVID-19,” he said. “As quickly as we receive vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting them. This follows the guidance of experts at the CDC.”
The governor’s office did not provide an estimate for how many people will become eligible under the announced expansion.
As of Feb. 4, 134 new vaccination sites were added in the state, bringing the total to 517 locations, officials announced Wednesday.
While Pritzker added that the state is making strides in adding more vaccination sites, he said patience remains key.
“Making an appointment, however, is still an endeavor that requires enormous patience because we still have not received enough vaccines to provide for everyone who is eligible in phase 1b,” he said. “This is extraordinarily frustrating.”