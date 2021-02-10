Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include people with preexisting health conditions

The White House also is planning to expand a vaccination program in the coming weeks through health centers in communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker announced the expansion after touring an Adams County vaccination site in Quincy on Wednesday.

“Many of these people may already be eligible because they’re 65 and over or they’re in a covered profession, but those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities have an elevated risk of serious complications or even death if they contract COVID-19,” he said. “As quickly as we receive vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting them. This follows the guidance of experts at the CDC.”

The governor’s office did not provide an estimate for how many people will become eligible under the announced expansion.

As of Feb. 4, 134 new vaccination sites were added in the state, bringing the total to 517 locations, officials announced Wednesday.

While Pritzker added that the state is making strides in adding more vaccination sites, he said patience remains key.