Watch now: Gov. Pritzker gives update on COVID numbers

The payroll tax deferral is voluntary, and some accountants say it could create more work for the employer.
“They’re not really getting anything out of it,” said Rob Pasquesi, owner of River North-based accounting firm Pasquesi Partners.
He is advising his firm’s 475 corporate clients not to offer the deferral in part because it could be a paperwork nightmare. Some employees might decide to defer, and others will not. Additionally, offering it will affect employers’ quarterly tax filings.
Deciding whether or not to offer the deferral is difficult for small businesses, said Elliot Richardson, president of the Small Business Advocacy Council. They will need to educate employees, and explain what it would mean for them financially.
“They’re going to have to pay that back, and who knows where the economy is going to be when that deferred bill comes due,” he said.