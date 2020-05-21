Watch now: Gov. Pritzker providing update on COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 2,268 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state.
The following 87 additional deaths have been announced:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 102,686 cases, including 4,607 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,307 specimens for a total of 672,020. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 12-18, 2020 is 14%.
