Watch now: Gov. Pritzker providing update on COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 2,268 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state. 

The following 87 additional deaths have been announced:

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Livingston County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 102,686 cases, including 4,607 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,307 specimens for a total of 672,020. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 12-18, 2020 is 14%.

