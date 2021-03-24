Watch now: Gov. Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was given the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning in Springfield, joining the majority of U.S. governors in receiving the shot in the past month.
The governor received the shot at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, one of more than 60 mass vaccination sites set up across the state with the assistance of the Illinois National Guard.
"We really do have a fighting chance now to bring this pandemic to an end," Pritzker said just minutes before receiving his shot. "We have three incredibly effective and protective vaccines that will protect people from getting very sick, prevent them from needing to go to the hospital, and will keep people alive who would otherwise pass away from this virus."
Pritzker received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. The vaccine has 66% efficacy in preventing COVID-19 but is nearly 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from the disease.
Though Pritzker was eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B+, which the state — besides the city of Chicago — entered into Feb. 25, Pritzker opted to wait until government workers became eligible this week.
Pritzker said he was "deeply grateful" that so many Illinois residents have embraced getting vaccinated, but hoped that by taking it himself, he could convince some who may still be on the fence about getting vaccinated.
"But I also want Illinoisans to know, especially those who may not yet feel confident enough to get vaccinated, that I'm not asking you to do anything that I wouldn't do myself," Pritzker said.
Pritzker's shot comes as the state continues to make progress in vaccinating residents, with the governor touting that the state has administered more than 5 million doses, with 66% of seniors having received at least their first dose.
Overall, 14.5% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated, with 26.8% having received at least one dose, according to the CDC.
However, that's far from herd immunity, and there are warning signs that case levels are rising across the state with new concern over the spread of more contagious variants.
Public health officials in Chicago have reported a 23% increase in COVID-19 cases this week versus last. And the state reported 2,793 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day total in nearly six weeks.
The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is still relatively low at 2.8%, but ticking upward.
Pritzker said he does not expect to have to put regions of the state back into stricter mitigations, but will be watching case numbers closely over the next few weeks.
"Look, I don't expect us to get there. But also, I've been to this movie before and seen the rising positivity rates and I'm concerned about it," Pritzker said. "I've been saying all along, even as we have addressed the mitigations and tried to lower mitigations, we've got to be careful about the variants."
And, a day after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state's mask mandate will end April 6, Pritzker said Illinois' mandate will continue until more people get vaccinated.
The mass vaccination sites are open to all Illinois residents. More than 26,000 shots have been administered at the Illinois State Fairgrounds since the site opened in mid-February.
More than 40% of those vaccinated at the fairgrounds are not Sangamon County residents, with some coming from as far as Chicago, according to Sangamon County Public Health Director Gail O'Neill.
On Tuesday alone, 1,529 doses were administered at the fairgrounds, and officials believe the site can support up to 2,000 vaccinations a day if given the supply.