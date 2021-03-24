Watch now: Gov. Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield

"But I also want Illinoisans to know, especially those who may not yet feel confident enough to get vaccinated, that I'm not asking you to do anything that I wouldn't do myself," Pritzker said.

Pritzker's shot comes as the state continues to make progress in vaccinating residents, with the governor touting that the state has administered more than 5 million doses, with 66% of seniors having received at least their first dose.

Overall, 14.5% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated, with 26.8% having received at least one dose, according to the CDC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, that's far from herd immunity, and there are warning signs that case levels are rising across the state with new concern over the spread of more contagious variants.

Public health officials in Chicago have reported a 23% increase in COVID-19 cases this week versus last. And the state reported 2,793 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day total in nearly six weeks.

The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is still relatively low at 2.8%, but ticking upward.

Pritzker said he does not expect to have to put regions of the state back into stricter mitigations, but will be watching case numbers closely over the next few weeks.