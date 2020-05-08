Watch now: Gov. Pritzker updates Illinois coronavirus numbers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – The state reported another 130 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours Friday to go along with 2,887 new confirmed cases out of 20,671 tests completed.

That marks the first time the state topped 20,000 tests completed in a 24-hour period, and the 14-percent positivity rate on those tests was the lowest recorded since March.

One of the contingencies for a region to move to the next phase of the state’s reopening plan is for it to have a positivity rate below 20 percent for 14 straight days.

There have been 399,714 tests conducted in the state thus far, yielding 73,760 total cases that have resulted in 3,241 deaths.

