Watch now: Gov. Pritzker updates Illinois coronavirus numbers

SPRINGFIELD – The state reported another 130 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours Friday to go along with 2,887 new confirmed cases out of 20,671 tests completed.
That marks the first time the state topped 20,000 tests completed in a 24-hour period, and the 14-percent positivity rate on those tests was the lowest recorded since March.
One of the contingencies for a region to move to the next phase of the state’s reopening plan is for it to have a positivity rate below 20 percent for 14 straight days.
There have been 399,714 tests conducted in the state thus far, yielding 73,760 total cases that have resulted in 3,241 deaths.
“We now have 244 public testing sites across the state, up from 177 on April 30, and 112 on April 24,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago Friday. “In building out these sites we've made it a priority to partner directly with existing trusted organizations to test people across Illinois, places like federally qualified health centers. We now partner with 96 of those statewide.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there were 4,750 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight Friday, with 1,222 of them in intensive care unit beds and 727 of them on ventilators. All of those numbers were within the average of the past month.
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference and daily update on coronavirus in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,887 new cases of coronavirus disease, including the following 130 additional deaths:
- Boone County: 1 female 90
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 14 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 8 males 90s, 1 unknown 90
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Jasper County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 80
- LaSalle County: 1 female 40s
- Macon County: 1 female 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 60s
IDPH is reporting a total of 73,760 cases, including 3,241 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 20,671 specimens for a total of 399,714.
