Watch now: Heavy rains in parts of Central Illinois

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of an isolated tornado Tuesday.

Further north, Severe thunderstorms, some with winds around 60 miles per hour, are likely Tuesday evening in the Chicago area, with the highest chance for strong storms south of Interstate 80, according to the weather service.

LINCOLN — A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected into the evening Tuesday, with rainfall amounts predicted between a tenth and quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service says some scattered thunderstorms may become severe, including damaging winds with potential flooding and an isolated tornado. During the day, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees.