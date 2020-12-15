Watch now: Hope at a historic moment: First COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled to be given in Illinois on Tuesday

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois are scheduled to be administered Tuesday, bringing a sense of hope along with the most significant action yet to blunt a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people statewide.
Amid a massive distribution effort that will take several days to reach medical centers in more than four dozen counties, Chicago selected a hospital in one of its hardest-hit neighborhoods to administer the city’s first shot. The vaccination will be given Tuesday morning at Loretto Hospital in the Austin community, where the death rate dwarfs the citywide average.
“The Loretto Hospital and our colleagues at safety net hospitals across the city have been in the trenches of Chicago’s battle against COVID since day one,” Loretto President and CEO George Miller said. “We are honored to play a part in this historic moment, on behalf of all the front-line health care providers, our heroes, and our brothers and sisters so disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. We look forward to turning this corner, together.”
The vaccinations also were slated to begin Tuesday at hospitals in Naperville, Elmhurst and Peoria.
At Edward Hospital in Naperville, priority access will be given to front-line workers caring for patients with COVID-19, as well as emergency department employees. Clinical and nonclinical staff members also will be able to receive doses in this early round.
“I didn’t think they would be able to do it as quickly as they did, but we didn’t have the time to wait,” emergency room doctor Scott Yilk said. “I’m very happy to be among those getting the first shot.”
On Monday, the state received 43,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that federal regulators approved for emergency use late last week, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. The initial shots will be reserved for health care workers in 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19.
Pritzker’s press office released a video of him watching with apparent elation as the doses were unloaded Monday from a UPS truck and then stored in ultracold freezers at the Illinois outpost of the Strategic National Stockpile. The administration did not allow reporters inside the warehouse, which is being guarded by Illinois State Police to protect the highly coveted shipment.
“Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus — and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Pritzker said later during his daily news conference. “May we all take a moment to feel hope.”
Illinois expects to receive 100,000 doses over the next few days, with hundreds of thousands of additional doses in the coming weeks. The shipments are part of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, an effort to start beating back a pandemic has killed 1.6 million people and sickened 71 million people worldwide.
Hospitals in other parts of the country, including New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio, began administering the shot to staff members Monday, raising questions about the speed with which Illinois is distributing its first allotment. Some Chicago-area hospitals told the Tribune they may not begin vaccinating personnel until Wednesday or Thursday.
The vaccines were shipped last weekend from the Pfizer manufacturing plant just a few hours away in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and flown out to other parts of the country through O’Hare International Airport.
During his press briefing, Pritzker said some hospitals across the country received direct shipments of the vaccine and were able to get them into staff members’ arms quickly. Chicago — like other major metropolitan areas — also received a direct shipment, but the city’s first vaccination isn’t slated until take place until Tuesday morning.
Though the state has practiced its distribution plan for weeks, it still has the arduous task of divvying its allotment among the 50 counties slated to receive initial doses, the governor said.
“We have to receive it here and split it up into (dozens of) different packages to go to those public health departments,” he said.
Chicago public health officials on Monday selected Loretto Hospital, a 122-bed medical facility, to administer the city’s ceremonial first COVID-19 vaccination.
The community hospital, which treats all patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, was chosen because of the care it has provided to neighborhoods hit hardest by the virus, sources familiar with the decision told the Tribune. City leaders hope the choice also allays concerns about the vaccine in the Black community, where the country’s history of inhumane medical experiments such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study remains an unhealed wound.
In a recent Pew Research Center poll, more than half of African Americans nationwide said they would not get the vaccine.
Home to the first testing center on the West Side, Loretto has performed more than 18,000 COVID-19 tests, expanded an intensive care unit and created a 15-bed coronavirus ward to handle the onslaught of cases over the past 10 months.
Austin’s main ZIP code has one of the city’s highest death rates, with 1 in every 468 residents killed by the virus, according to data maintained by the Chicago Department of Public Health. The neighborhood death rate is about 62% higher than that of the entire city, a reflection of the deadly consequences that underserved Black communities have endured for generations.
The hospital is currently at 92% capacity, with more than half of its ICU beds open.
During an appearance Sunday on “Against the Grain” with Tio Hardiman and Raza Siddiqui on WCPT-AM 820, hospital CEO Miller said he understood the skepticism but insisted the vaccine was safe and necessary to achieve herd immunity. Without it, he said, Black Chicagoans likely would continue to die at a rate nearly twice that of white residents.
“We certainly understand and appreciate the history,” Miller said in response to a caller who expressed doubts. “As a gatekeeper, we give that promise to you. At the Loretto Hospital — taking care of African American people, run by an African American CEO — we want to be sure you understand we’re doing the best thing for our community.”
Most counties will receive their allotment directly form the state, but health departments in Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair counties will receive direct shipments in the coming days and oversee distribution. Suburban Cook County expects 20,000 doses this week, which will go to workers at 15 hospitals.
Employees at Cook County Health’s own hospitals, Stroger and Provident, may start receiving vaccines Wednesday, Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha Jr. said. The department has identified about 1,000 workers who will get the vaccines first, based on their contact with COVID-19 patients and participation in aerosol-generating procedures.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state is working closely with hospitals across Illinois to make sure they track each dose from the time it arrives until it is injected into a patient’s arm.
Those administering the vaccine “will log every single dose that’s given and give all the information on every recipient: name, address, date of birth, ethnicity data,” Ezike said. “All of that information has to be put in for every single person within 24 hours and uploaded into our system.”
That will allow the state to see who has been vaccinated and where more outreach efforts might be needed to encourage more eligible people to participate, she said.
Hospitals also are being encouraged to stagger who receives the vaccine to make sure there aren’t staff shortages in key areas if people who’ve received the shot need to take time off due to known side effects, such as headache and fatigue, Ezike said.
The state still awaits further guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who should be included in the next round of vaccinations, including who would qualify as an essential worker.
Cook County health officials indicated EMS workers could be next, followed by essential employees such as first responders, corrections officers, education, transportation, food and agricultural workers. High-risk adults might then follow, though the exact order of vaccinations may depend on further recommendations expected from a CDC advisory committee in coming weeks.
When the vaccinations expand to larger swaths of the population in the coming months, suburban residents may receive shots in a variety of places, including doctor’s offices, parking lots and churches, health officials said.
Cook County Health also plans to launch a public awareness and community engagement campaign, visiting churches, schools and businesses and holding town halls to answer questions about the vaccine and try to build confidence in it, Rocha said..
“The reluctance of many Americans to be vaccinated is understandable,” Rocha said. “Our country has not always treated every American honestly and equitably, and we must recognize that,” he said, noting that minority communities have borne the brunt of COVID-19.
A federal Food and Drug Administration advisory panel could recommend emergency use authorization Thursday to a second coronavirus vaccine, developed by Moderna. When the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received the panel’s stamp of approval last week, the FDA authorized it the next day.
If the Moderna vaccine follows a similar timeline, the first shipment could arrive in Illinois next week.
At that point, the state would begin setting aside a portion of its shipments for residents of long-term care facilities, who will be vaccinated through a federal program being run by Deerfield-based Walgreens and CVS, Pritzker said.
The much-anticipated vaccine arrived as Illinois reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily total since Nov. 30, when there were 6,190 cases reported following Thanksgiving weekend. The state has averaged 8,551 new cases per day over the past week, the lowest seven-day average since the week ending Nov. 7.
There have been 856,118 known cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The share of coronavirus cases out of all tests also continues to decline on a seven-day average. The statewide case positivity rate reached an average of 8.7% for the week ending Sunday, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 3.
But the number of coronavirus deaths in the state remains high, even compared with the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.
The state recorded 103 fatalities Monday, marking seven straight days with more than 100 deaths for an average of 150 per day over that period. In all, Illinois has seen 14,394 deaths related to COVID-19 since March.
On Monday, the United States surpassed 300,000 total coronavirus deaths.
While state officials hailed the first vaccine shipment as a watershed moment, they continued to preach patience to the public. Most people are months away from being able to get vaccinated.
“I definitely look forward to the day when the vaccine is widely available to every single person in the state,” Ezike said. “Until that time, we still need to continue with our masking, avoiding crowds, watching our distance and washing our hands.”
