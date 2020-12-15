Watch now: Hope at a historic moment: First COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled to be given in Illinois on Tuesday

The community hospital, which treats all patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, was chosen because of the care it has provided to neighborhoods hit hardest by the virus, sources familiar with the decision told the Tribune. City leaders hope the choice also allays concerns about the vaccine in the Black community, where the country’s history of inhumane medical experiments such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study remains an unhealed wound.

In a recent Pew Research Center poll, more than half of African Americans nationwide said they would not get the vaccine.

Home to the first testing center on the West Side, Loretto has performed more than 18,000 COVID-19 tests, expanded an intensive care unit and created a 15-bed coronavirus ward to handle the onslaught of cases over the past 10 months.

Austin’s main ZIP code has one of the city’s highest death rates, with 1 in every 468 residents killed by the virus, according to data maintained by the Chicago Department of Public Health. The neighborhood death rate is about 62% higher than that of the entire city, a reflection of the deadly consequences that underserved Black communities have endured for generations.

The hospital is currently at 92% capacity, with more than half of its ICU beds open.