Watch now: Hospital beds filling with COVID-19 patients as infections continue to rise across Illinois

"We need to know how many beds are available that could actually work it," Ezike said. "When you put that extra clause, that you would have the staff to man that beds now, the numbers drop significantly. It's how many can you staff today."

Illinois reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday and 126 additional deaths.

The numbers bring the state's totals to 634,395 confirmed and probable cases with 11,304 deaths.

Hospitalizations continued to increase to 6,111, an increase of 74 from Thursday. There were 1,196 people in intensive care with the virus. Of those, 604 are on ventilators. The statewide positivity rate was 11.5%.

With Illinois entering the first day of new restrictions to control the virus' spread, Pritzker again pleaded for people to take precautions now in the hope mitigations can be eased before Christmas.

"The core philosophy here is that if we all stay home as much as possible, if we all avoid the trips outside the house that we don't need to take right now, we can fight this recent surge and turn things around," he said. "We can potentially pull back on these mitigations for everyone before the December holidays."