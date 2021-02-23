Watch now: Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue on a steady decline in Illinois

The White House insisted Tuesday it continues to stand by President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, insisting it has no "Plan B" if her nomination fails and the president's focus remains on working toward her confirmation.

SPRINGFIELD – Hospitalizations and positivity rates for COVID-19 in Illinois continued on a steady decline Tuesday, decreasing for the 13th straight week.

As of Monday night, the state reported 1,488 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 361 in intensive care unit beds and 172 on ventilators.

On a weekly average basis, hospitalizations declined sharply once again for the period from Monday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 21. For that period, the state saw an average 1,603 hospital beds in use for COVID-19 per day, a decrease of 329, or 17 percent, from the one-week period prior.

The number of COVID-19 patients using ICU beds decreased by 14 percent, or 62, from the week prior, to 371 in use on average each day for the same period. Ventilators use for COVID-19 also decreased by roughly 17 percent, with 177 in use on average for the period.

Meanwhile, the state has fully vaccinated roughly 4.6 percent of its population, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, with 43,282 doses administered over the previous 24 hours.