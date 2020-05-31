Watch now: How the weekend unfolded: Timeline of Chicago protests, looting and unrest
US-NEWS-HOW-THE-WEEKEND-UNFOLDED-TIMELINE-8-TB.jpg

A woman jumps out of a Walgreens store after a march and rally to remember the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, in the Loop May 30, 2020, in Chicago.

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 turned into a weekend of violent unrest in Chicago.

Saturday night saw damage and looting at numerous stores along the Magnificent Mile. Police and city vehicles were damaged and burned. Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in response.

Here is how some of the events unfolded.

5:46 p.m., Friday

US-NEWS-HOW-THE-WEEKEND-UNFOLDED-TIMELINE-9-TB.jpg

People loot a Macy's department store after a march and rally to remember the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, in the Loop May 30, 2020, in Chicago.

Michigan Avenue: Protesters march down the south lanes.

6:17 p.m., Friday

Congress Parkway: People march toward the Eisenhower Expressway.

Overnight, Friday and Saturday

"Windows broken in the loop including jewelry stores, a Champs Sports store and Target on State Street."

7:25 a.m., Saturday

Windy City Diamonds: Windows broken overnight Friday

US-NEWS-HOW-THE-WEEKEND-UNFOLDED-TIMELINE-7-TB.jpg

People loot a 7-Eleven store at the corner of Lake and Dearborn streets after a march and rally to remember the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, in the Loop May 30, 2020, in Chicago.

9:45 a.m., Saturday

"Washington Park: Mayor Lori Lightfoot helps distribute supplies to seniors with My Block, My Hood, My City."

1:38 p.m., Saturday

Federal Plaza: Crowd gathers.

2:19 p.m., Saturday

Dearborn Street: People march.

2:24 p.m., Saturday

Federal Plaza: Protest of people and cars.

3:06 p.m., Saturday

US-NEWS-HOW-THE-WEEKEND-UNFOLDED-TIMELINE-4-TB.jpg

Windows at Macy's on State Street are shattered after a night of protests and violence in Chicago, May 31, 2020.

Dearborn and Washington streets: Fire set to an American flag.

3:15 p.m., Saturday

Dearborn and Madison streets: Person stands atop a CTA No. 151 bus.

3:46 p.m., Saturday

Lake Shore and Balbo drives: Shut down in both directions.

4:35 p.m., Saturday

Trump Tower: Crowds gather.

US-NEWS-HOW-THE-WEEKEND-UNFOLDED-TIMELINE-10-TB.jpg

People grab items from a cafe as looting begins after a march and rally to remember the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, in the Loop May 30, 2020, in Chicago.

5:16 p.m., Saturday

Trump Tower: Police push protesters back.

5:17 p.m., Saturday

Lake Shore Drive near Division Street: Protesters block Lake Shore Drive.

5:28 p.m., Saturday

Lake Shore Drive and Division: Crowds gather.

6:27 p.m., Saturday

Wabash Avenue Bridge: Chicago police superintendent David Brown walks with officers.

7:01 p.m., Saturday

Kinzie and Rush streets: Police vehicle on fire.

7:29 p.m., Saturday

Hubbard and State streets: People throw things at officers.

7:40 p.m., Saturday

Hubbard and Dearbon streets: Police car turned over.

7:42 p.m., Saturday

Ohio and Rush streets: Police car burned.

7:54 p.m., Saturday

Hubbard and Dearborn streets: Protester on horseback.

7:57 p.m., Saturday

Nieman Marcus department store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.

8:04 p.m., Saturday

US-NEWS-HOW-THE-WEEKEND-UNFOLDED-TIMELINE-1-TB.jpg

Tyra Peterson, center, and other volunteers clean up in front of the Under Armour store on Michigan Ave after a night of protests and violence in Chicago, May 31, 2020.

Nike store on Michigan Avenu: Apparent looting.

8:09 p.m., Saturday

Rolex store on Michigan Avenue: Broken windows.

8:16 p.m., Saturday

"Chicago Office of Emergency Management headquarters: Mayor Lightfoot says the day's demonstration had ""evolved into criminal conduct"" as she imposed a curfew on the city from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice."

8:39 p.m., Saturday

Wacker Drive at State Street: Protesters chant, ”No justice, no peace.”

8:40 p.m., Saturday

Timberland store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.

8:42 p.m., Saturday

Burberry store on Michigan Avenue: Broken windows.

9:03 p.m., Saturday

T-Mobile store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.

9:14 p.m., Saturday

Walgreens at State and Randolph streets: Windows broken.

9:28 p.m., Saturday

Zara clothing store on Michigan Avenue: Apparent looting.

9:29 p.m., Saturday

Michigan Avenue and Superior Street: Report of shots fired.

9:37 p.m., Saturday

Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street: Police block the intersection.

9:42 p.m., Saturday

Ohio and State streets: Call of two people shot Saturday.

US-NEWS-HOW-THE-WEEKEND-UNFOLDED-TIMELINE-5-TB.jpg

A city worker cleans State Street at the bridge over the Chicago River after a night of protests and violence in Chicago, Sunday May 31, 2020.

10:04 p.m., Saturday

CVS store on South Wabash Avenue: Cameras taken from Chicago Tribune photographer.

6:30 a.m., Sunday

Protesters gather outside Mayor Lightfoot's house

8:30 a.m., Sunday

Volunteers clean up in Loop.

