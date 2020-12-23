 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois adds 6,762 new COVID cases Wednesday
Watch now: Illinois adds 6,762 new COVID cases Wednesday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 135 additional deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference on the latest data: 

