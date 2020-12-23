Watch now: Illinois adds 6,762 new COVID cases Wednesday

Hospitalization records:
- First reported COVID-19 hospitalizations: Apr. 20
- Date the state passed 100 COVID-19 patients: Apr. 20
- Date the state passed 1,000 COVID-19 patients: Jul. 13
- Date with the highest patient count: Dec. 10 (1,286 patients, 43 per 100,000 population)
Hospital capacity as of Dec. 13:
- Inpatient beds: 64.1% occupied (14.3% with COVID-19 patients)
- ICU beds: 81.5% occupied (12.3% with COVID-19 patients)
Hospital staffing shortages as of Dec. 13:
- Current staffing shortage: 21 hospitals out of 108 (19.4%)
- Anticipating a shortage in the next week: 30 hospitals (27.8%)
Although Mississippi has seen its highest numbers of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators in recent weeks, and state health officials have been calling for a statewide mask mandate, only a little over half of the state’s counties have mandates. In mid-November, hospitals by the state’s coast were on diversion, turning away new patients to deal with a COVID-19 surge. When larger, nearby medical centers haven’t been able to accept patients diverted from smaller hospitals, some hospital officials have been calling to facilities out of state.