Watch now: Illinois Board of Education requests $400 million funding increase, including K-12 boost

Ayala said 90 percent of ESSER second-round money goes to local districts to offset expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $213 million is set aside to ISBE, much of which has been used to address the digital divide, Ayala said.

Upon questioning from Republican Rep. Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, Ayala said it is ISBE’s priority to have students learning in person when it is safe, although it is still up to the local district as to whether they will bring students back to schools. She said 90 percent of public districts are operating in-person or hybrid schedules at this time.

Wilhour suggested tying funding to districts being open to in-person learning, but Ayala said ISBE is not considering such a proposal.

“We have worked very strongly throughout this entire pandemic in recognizing that we have 852 school districts across the state that are very unique and diverse and special,” Ayala said. “And we have really worked at encouraging the in person instruction as much as possible but needing to recognize that every community has their uniqueness to be able to come in fully in-person.”

The ISBE committee proposal was an early step in the budgeting process which usually goes through the end of May.

