Watch now: Illinois Census data shows state more diverse since 2010

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is following the rest of the country in becoming more diverse over the past decade, with a 15% increase in people identifying as Hispanic in the 2020 Census, and double- and triple-digit percentage increases in people saying they are multi-racial.

The first look at new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census data for areas down to the block level, broken down by ethnicity and race, showed that the number of Hispanic people in Illinois rose by 309,832 people, or 15.3% between 2010 and 2020.

The number of people listed as white alone, 7.8 million people, represented 64% of the population, but that category dropped 14.3% during the 10-year period. The number saying they were white and at least another race rose by 334%, or 820,879.

Those listing their race in the Census as Black alone, 1.8 million people, dropped 3.1% between 2010 and 2020, but the number saying they were Black and at least one other race increased by 76,243, or almost 89%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

‘Great period of uncertainty’ as eviction bans face expirations, court challenges Since March 2020, Illinois residents unable to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic have been protected from eviction through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive action, but that reality could change come Sept. 1 when executive and Illinois Supreme Court orders are scheduled to expire.

Figures released by the Census Bureau in April indicated Illinois' 2020 resident population dropped 0.14%, or more than 18,000 people, over the past decade. The 2020 count was 12,812,508, while the 2010 count was 12,830,632.

That drop will result in the state losing one seat from the current 18 that Illinois has in Congress in 2022.

Data released Thursday will be used by lawmakers in Illinois and nationwide to draw new congressional maps. The data also will be used to dole out state and federal aid and make decisions on where to build roads and establish new businesses.

Illinois' Democrat-controlled General Assembly already has used population estimates from the Census' American Community Survey to draw new legislative boundaries for the state House and Senate for elections in 2022 and beyond. That map, approved by Gov. JB Pritzker in June, has been challenged in the courts.

Legislative leaders haven't announced any plans to convene the House and Senate to approve new congressional district maps or consider potential tweaks in the state legislative district maps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0