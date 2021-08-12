 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical top story

Watch now: Illinois Census data shows state more diverse since 2010

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade.The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census. That will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.But many Republicans and Democrats will be operating with another goal to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at The Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the redistricting process.The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. By contrast, Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.States with significant population shifts provide some of the best opportunities for parties to gain an advantage through redistricting. They can add a favorable district, eliminate one held by their opponent or redraw a competitive district to contain a more comfortable majority of supporters.Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is following the rest of the country in becoming more diverse over the past decade, with a 15% increase in people identifying as Hispanic in the 2020 Census, and double- and triple-digit percentage increases in people saying they are multi-racial.

The first look at new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census data for areas down to the block level, broken down by ethnicity and race, showed that the number of Hispanic people in Illinois rose by 309,832 people, or 15.3% between 2010 and 2020.

The number of people listed as white alone, 7.8 million people, represented 64% of the population, but that category dropped 14.3% during the 10-year period. The number saying they were white and at least another race rose by 334%, or 820,879.

Those listing their race in the Census as Black alone, 1.8 million people, dropped 3.1% between 2010 and 2020, but the number saying they were Black and at least one other race increased by 76,243, or almost 89%.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Figures released by the Census Bureau in April indicated Illinois' 2020 resident population dropped 0.14%, or more than 18,000 people, over the past decade. The 2020 count was 12,812,508, while the 2010 count was 12,830,632.

People are also reading…

That drop will result in the state losing one seat from the current 18 that Illinois has in Congress in 2022.

Data released Thursday will be used by lawmakers in Illinois and nationwide to draw new congressional maps. The data also will be used to dole out state and federal aid and make decisions on where to build roads and establish new businesses.

Illinois' Democrat-controlled General Assembly already has used population estimates from the Census' American Community Survey to draw new legislative boundaries for the state House and Senate for elections in 2022 and beyond. That map, approved by Gov. JB Pritzker in June, has been challenged in the courts.

Legislative leaders haven't announced any plans to convene the House and Senate to approve new congressional district maps or consider potential tweaks in the state legislative district maps.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How the Hudson dive team is training with new sonar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News