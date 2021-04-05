Watch now: Illinois COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to see an uptick

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise in Illinois as the statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate reached 3.8 percent for the third consecutive day Monday.

The case positivity rate had not been near 3.8 percent since the beginning of February, when it hit 3.9 percent on Feb. 1, and then continued to decline throughout the month and into March.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported as of Sunday night, 1,581 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, an increase of 229 from the previous Sunday. Of those, 358 patients were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 78 from last Sunday, and 159 COVID-19 patients were reported to be on ventilators, an increase of 31 from last Sunday.

IDPH reported 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 59,586 test results reported on Monday, with an additional 11 virus-related deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in an unrelated news conference Monday in Champaign that Illinois could be approaching a third surge that many other areas of the nation have already seen.