Watch now: Illinois COVID positivity rate decreases as hospitalization growth slows

“We can't look only at the number of empty beds, but also the ability of the hospital to staff those empty beds,” she said. “Without doctors or nurses or respiratory therapists or other health care workers that can actually care for the patients, it really doesn't matter how many beds you have.”

She said bed availability will be defined by the number of inpatient beds not in use that a hospital “attests can be staffed and ready for patient use within four hours.”

Intensive care bed usage pushed to a second-wave high as of Sunday night, with 1,206 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds. That left about 23% of the state’s staffable ICU beds unused.

Ventilator use on Sunday night shot to a high not seen since May 29, with 635 COVID-19 patients requiring the machines, an increase of 46 from the day prior.

“Let's lessen the burden on all of our hospital teams and we can do this by not spreading infection over the Thanksgiving holiday by wearing our mask, by watching our distance, by washing our hands and by getting our flu shots,” she said.

She said people should consider hosting Thanksgiving events virtually rather than in person.

