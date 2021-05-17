Watch now: Illinois eviction moratorium will end by August

The statewide eviction moratorium that’s been in place for more than a year to help renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be phased out by August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

The details on how moratorium will be phased out over the next few months will be provided at a later date, Pritzker said.

Pritzker made the announcement before signing a bill that establishes guidelines for how the state will distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rental assistance.

While the moratorium was praised by housing advocates for helping to keep people sheltered during the pandemic, landlords, particularly small independent ones, argued that it put them in a precarious financial position.

