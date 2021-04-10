Watch now: Illinois gas prices are at their highest levels since the summer of 2019

SPRINGFIELD — Prices for unleaded gasoline in Springfield and statewide have surged to levels not seen since summer 2019.

A report from GasBuddy, a website that tracks gas prices at the local, state and national levels, shows the average price of regular, unleaded gasoline has reached near $3 per gallon in Springfield, with prices hitting an average of $2.92 per gallon on Friday. The price of gas peaked at $2.99 on March 16. Statewide, prices also have reached close to $3, with unleaded hitting an average of $2.99 a gallon on Friday. The statewide price peaked at $3.07 on March 17.

The prices represent a significant jump of over $1 compared to a year ago in April, when prices had declined to $1.38 a gallon in Springfield and $1.70 statewide. COVID-19-related shutdowns and stay-at-home orders led to the sharp decrease.

"As the pandemic restrictions are lifting, more and more people are getting in their car and going to different places," said Molly Hart, a spokesperson for AAA in Illinois and Northern Indiana.

The jump in prices marks a return to the kind of cost not seen since before the pandemic in the summer of 2019 when prices in Springfield hit a high $2.94 per gallon in July and prices in Illinois surged over $3 per gallon.